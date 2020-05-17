Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,060,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,723,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SGEN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

SGEN stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,083 shares of company stock worth $107,516,291. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

