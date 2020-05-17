Aperio Group LLC Acquires 55,607 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

HFC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

