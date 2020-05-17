Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

