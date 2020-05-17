Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,504 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,504 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is Beach Investment Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is Beach Investment Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC
Horan Securities Inc. Invests $89,000 in Johnson & Johnson
Horan Securities Inc. Invests $89,000 in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report