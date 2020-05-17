Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

