Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 63,640 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. CSFB boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

NYSE KBR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

