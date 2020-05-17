Dohj LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

