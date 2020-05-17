Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after buying an additional 706,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 237,655 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock worth $850,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

