Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. CLSA raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

