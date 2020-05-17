DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.75% of DXC Technology worth $256,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $104,804,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320,036 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,180,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

