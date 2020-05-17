KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $94,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,623,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.