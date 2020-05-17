Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

