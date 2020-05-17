Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $82,281,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

LBRDA stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.