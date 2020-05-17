American International Group Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after acquiring an additional 280,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

