Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

BMRN stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

