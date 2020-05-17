Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45,626 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

