John J. Koraleski Acquires 1,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.17.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,240,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,657,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
