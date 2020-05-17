John J. Koraleski Acquires 1,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,240,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,657,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

