Gary C. Abrahams Sells 501 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EPAM opened at $216.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 304,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107,860 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.