Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,913.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

