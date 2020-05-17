Jason D. Peterson Sells 500 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $248.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 304,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107,860 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.