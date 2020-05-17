Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Foundation Building Materials worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 406.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 212,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FBM stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

