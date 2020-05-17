Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $462,000 in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INOV opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
