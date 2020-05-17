Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $462,000 in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

