Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,446,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,943.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 397,452 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 311,949 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 237,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,209,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

