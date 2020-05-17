Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Encore Wire worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,806 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $17,382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $885.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

