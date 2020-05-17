Alps Advisors Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,783 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $18.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

