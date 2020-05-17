5,246 Shares in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,923,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $368,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alteryx by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $129.95 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,599.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $100,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,922 shares of company stock valued at $65,871,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

