Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,315 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $67,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 544.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,833 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,542,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

