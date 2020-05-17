Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7,351.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 945.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

