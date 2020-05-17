Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

