Creative Planning Sells 27,120 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 33.47%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $219,976.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,679 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

