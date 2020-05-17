Insider Buying: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) CEO Acquires $98,100.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, M Farooq Kathwari purchased 30,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00.

Shares of ETH opened at $10.92 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

