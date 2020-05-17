Insider Buying: HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) COO Acquires $100,800.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HONE. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 699,186 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 656,096 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 412,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

