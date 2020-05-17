Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) CEO Acquires $190,000.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Comstock Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.