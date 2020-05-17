Alps Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

