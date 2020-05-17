Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,600 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 378.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after buying an additional 1,001,516 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.