Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.82.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.