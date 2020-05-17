Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TR opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

