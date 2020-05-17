Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $2,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Eaton by 32.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Eaton by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

