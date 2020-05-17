Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.71.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $488.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $517.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.