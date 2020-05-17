Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

NYSE LAD opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

