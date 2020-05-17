Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

