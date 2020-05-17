Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Raised by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Timken by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

TKR opened at $37.38 on Friday. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

