Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Miller Industries worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 877.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.