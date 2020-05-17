Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

PVH opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.