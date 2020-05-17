D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $765,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello purchased 7,200 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWPH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.08.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.22 and a beta of 1.87. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

