ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in ONEOK by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

