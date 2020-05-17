D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $436,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

ALB opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

