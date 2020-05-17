D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,429 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NYSE MPC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

