D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,301 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

