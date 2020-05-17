D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 51.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

JCI opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.